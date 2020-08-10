13 more die, including doctor treating Covid patients for 4 months

Srinagar: Another grim day was witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday as 13 more patients lost their life to Covid-19, including a doctor who for the past four months had been tiressly treating patients infected with the virus.

Dr Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Pampore, died at SKIMS hospital in Soura. He contracted the virus while treating patients at the district hospital in Pulwama, where he was a medical officer. He was admitted to SKIMS Soura with bilateral pneumonia and later shifted to intensive care unit as he could not maintain oxygen saturation.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed his condolences to the family of the doctor.

Meanwhile, 507 more patients were declared Covid positive on Sunday, taking the number of patients detected so far to nearly 25,000, the majority of them residents of Kashmir valley.

According to the government figures, out of the total 24,897 positive cases, 7,422 are active, 17,003 have recovered, and 472 have died, 35 in Jammu division and 437 in Kashmir division.

“Some 3,91,304 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been kept under observation so far, which include 41,318 persons in home quarantine, 7,422 in isolation and 48,442 under home surveillance, while 2,93,650 persons have completed their surveillance period,” an official said.

Srinagar district has reported a total 6,155 positive cases including 3,603 recoveries.

