Doctor among 3 die after contracting COVID-19, J&K toll 468

Srinagar: A senior doctor was among three persons who died after contracting COVID-19 since Saturday night in Kashmir valley, taking the number of people succumbing to the virus to 468 in J&K, officials said.

They said that the 45-year-old doctor who was admitted at SKIMS Soura for some time died at around 6:50 am on Sunday. He was a resident of Konibal Pampore.

Besides, a 65-year-old woman from Tangmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district also died at the tertiary care hospital. The official said the deceased had underlying ailments and had recently tested positive for the disease.

Also, a 70-year-old woman from Pattan area of the Baramulla district who was suffering from “multiple problems” and had tested positive for covid-19 recently died at SMHS hospital here.

Admitted on August 8, the woman too was suffering from underlying ailments including hypertension and bilateral pneumonia, officials said.

With these deaths, officials said, 468 people have died duo to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Among them, they said, 434 were from the Valley while 34 others from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 150 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (82), Budgam (34), Anantnag (32), Kulgam (30), Pulwama (30), Kupwara (27), Shopian (24), Jammu (23), Bandipora (18), Ganderbal (7), two each in Rajouri, Doda and Udhampur besides one each in Ramban, Samba, Poonch, and Kathua. (GNS)

