Budgam: Suspected militants on Sunday morning shot at a man in Ompora area of Budgam.

An official said that militants fired upon a person namely Abdul Hamid Najar son of Late Mohammad Jammal Najar resident of Ompora Mehendipora.

He was shot near Ompora Railway station leaving him injured and was later shifted to SMHS Srinagar for treatment.

Najar is affiliated with BJP, he said adding that whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print