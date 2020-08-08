SDH Tangmarg partially damaged by fire

Baramulla: Sub-district hospital in Tangmarg area of north Kashmir Baramulla district was partially damaged in a fire mishap on Saturday morning.

An official said that the fire damaged the first floor of the hospital including the emergency ward.

He said fire tenders were rushed to the spot and they were dousing the flames.

A police officer said that they shifted all the patients who were in the hospital to

Hariwatana Hospital with the help of health workers.

He said that,the cause of fire was not known immediately. (KNO)

