Irrespective of actual movement, Darbar Move employees in J&K to get Rs 25,000 as ‘special move TA’

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday announced as a one time “special move TA” (Transport Allowance) of Rs 25,000 in favour of each employee associated with the Darbar Move.
The special allowance will be released to all the employees irrespective of the actual movement of an employee.
“Hon. LG approves grant of special move TA of Rs.25,000 to all move employees irrespective of actual movement as a special case this year, ” Rohit Kansal, the government’s official spokesperson tweeted.
It can be recalled that in April this year, the J&K government directed the employees associated with the move offices to function on “as is where is basis” as the employees could not travel from Jammu to Srinagar in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
