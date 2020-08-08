COVID-19 toll breaches 450-mark in J&K as 5 more die in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir valley reported five more deaths related to COVID-19 since Friday night taking the disease toll to 455 in J&K, officials sources said on Saturday.

The fresh victims as per officials include a 55-year-old woman from Malpora Pulwama, a 60-year-old man from Panzgam Kupwara, a 50-year-old woman from Natipora Srinagar, a 50-year-old man from Zaloora Sopore and a 50-year-old man from Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

The woman from Malpora was admitted at District Hospital Pulwama on August 8 and tested positive for COVID-19 next day, a senior doctor at the hospital said adding she died at 3 am on Saturday.

Official sources said that the 60-year-old from Panzgam Kupwara died at SMHS hospital where he was admitted and had tested positive for the virus subsequently.

A senior doctor at SKIMS Soura said that the 50-year-old from Handwara had underlying ailments and died on Saturday.

The 55-year-old woman from Natipora, who too was suffering from underlining ailments, also died at the tertiary care hospital today, the doctor said.

Regarding the victim from Zaloora Sopore, the doctor said he was suffering from bilateral community acquired pneumonia with type l respiratory failure adding he died at 11:30 p.m. on Friday.

The fresh deaths have taken the COVID-19 toll in J&K to 455 comprising 421 from the Kashmir and 34 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 148 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (78), Budgam (34), Anantnag (30), Kulgam (29), Pulwama (29), Shopian (24), Kupwara (23), Jammu (23), Bandipora (17), Ganderbal (7), two each in Rajouri, Doda and Udhampur besides one each in Ramban, Samba, Poonch, and Kathua. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print