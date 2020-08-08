Army soldier from Anantnag falls into gorge at LoC, dies

Kupwara: An Indian Army personnel died after he slipped from a hill and fell down into a gorge in frontier district Kupwara along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday evening.
Sources said that a team of 56 RR was on patrol along the LoC near Katwargali in Kupwara on Thursday evening when one army personnel lost his balance and fell down into a deep gorge.
The army man sustained serious injuries and was shifted by his teammates to the nearby army hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead.
The deceased was identified as Amir Hussain Wani, 28, a resident of Anantnag district in south Kashmir.
