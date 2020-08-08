Abducted soldier’s clothes found in Shopian orchard

Shopian: Five days after his abduction, an army soldier’s clothes were found at three different spots in an orchard in Landoora village in Shopian district, some three kilometers from his home, on Friday morning.

The Territorial Army soldier, Shakir Manzoor, a resident of Shopian’s Reshipora village, was abducted on August 2 by suspected militants. His car was found burnt down in Kulgam district.

Locals from the area told Kashmir Reader that the missing soldier’s clothes were found at three different spots near an orchard in Landoora village. The local Awkaf Committee chairman, Muhammad Afzal, said that people found the soldier’s shirt, trousers, and T-shirt at three different spots after which they informed the people of the soldier’s native village.

Afzal said the missing soldier’s family confirmed that the clothes were of Shakir and he wore them on the day he was abducted.

Local villagers and the Auqaf Committee in Reshipora had written a “public apology” letter requesting Shakir’s release.

Shakir’s father Manzoor Ahmad had told reporters that he wanted his son back dead or alive. “My son was working in the army, he was a soldier. It was his choice to fight with the army and I have nothing to do with that, but I have a grudge with militants as to why they have not returned his body if they have killed him,” he said in a video message.

He further said, “Give me information, at least. I am not demanding my son but at least return his body.”

Meanwhile, a joint team of forces including army and police conducted searches in the area where the clothes of the soldier were found.

