16 dead as Air India flight skids off runway in Kerala

Kozhikode: At least 16 people were killed after an Air India Express plane with 190 on board from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke in two while landing at Kerala’s Kozhikode on Friday amid heavy rain, the police said.

NDTV reported that among those killed were the two pilots of Flight IX 1344, authorities said. Four people are still stuck inside, the Kerala Police chief said.

An Air India Express flight with 191 passengers and crew skidded off the tabletop runway and fell into a 50 feet valley breaking into two portions while landing on Friday evening, police sources said.

Many people have been rushed to the nearby hospitals,the condition of some of them is said to be serious.

A DGCA statement said the AIEAXB1344, B737 Dubai-Calicut with 191 people on board met with the mishap.

After landing at Runway 10, the flight continued running to the end of the runway and fell down in the valley and broke into two portions, the statement said.

The passengers include 10 infants, two pilots, and four cabin crew members.

The flight landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm.

An airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway.

Rescue operations are progressing.

It had been raining heavily at the time of the accident.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Distressed to learn about the tragic accident of Air India Express aircraft in Kozhikode, Kerala. Have instructed NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) to reach the site at the earliest and assist with the rescue operations.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted:” Have instructed Police and Fire Force to take urgent action in the wake of the plane crash at the Kozhikode International airport (CCJ) in Karipur. Have also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support”.

Vijayan said police and fire force personnel have been directed to take all measures for rescue and relief operations.

