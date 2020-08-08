13 more deaths, 473 new cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 13 deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday, taking the number of victims to 449.

The region also witnessed another spike in new cases as 473 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As per the official media bulletin, 510 Covid-19 patients recovered and were discharged including 142 from Jammu and 368 from Kashmir hospitals on Friday.

It said the total number of active positive cases are now at 7,260 while 16,218 persons have recovered so far.

According to officials, four deceased persons were from Baramulla, three from Srinagar, two each from Anantnag and Kupwara, and one each from Budgam and Bandipora.

The patients who died today in Kashmir division include a 70-year-old man from Tangmarg Baramulla, a 60-year-old woman from Sopore Baramulla, a 63-year-old man from Singpor Baramulla, a 65-year-old man from Wanigam Baramulla, a 65-year-old woman from langate Kupwara, a 65-year-old man from Drugmulla Kupwara, a 65-year-old woman from Achbal Anantnag, a 75-year-old man from Malangam Bandipora, a 35-year-old man from District Police Lines Budgam, a 65-year-old woman from Panthachowk Srinagar, a 60-year-old man from HMT Srinagar, a 77-year-old woman from Dalgate Srinagar and a 70-year-old man Waghama Anantnag.

Other patients who died in Kashmir division in the last 24 hours include a 32-year-old man from Srinagar, a 60-year-old woman from Sopore Baramulla, a 55-year-old man from Awantipora Pulwama, a 65-year-old woman from Sarnal Anantnag, a 60-year-old man from HMT Srinagar, a 65-year-old woman from Dalgate Srinagar and a 65-year-old man from Hawal Srinagar.

Seven of the deaths were reported from SMHS Hospital, two at SKIMS Soura, while one patient died at SKIMS Bemina, GMC Anantnag, GMC Baramulla and CHC Kupwara.

As per health officials, the Sopore woman was admitted on July 31 to SKIMS Soura with hypertension, diabetes, septic shock and bilateral pneumonia and died on Thursday evening.

A middle-aged man from Awantipora who was also admitted on July 31 to the premier health institution died on Friday while the deceased woman from Sarnal Anantnag who was admitted on 6 August also died on Friday, the official added.

An official from GMC Srinagar said that a 60-year-old man from HMT Srinagar who was admitted on August 3 died on Friday.

He added that a 65-year-old woman from Dalgate Srinagar who was admitted on 5 August with bilateral pneumonia, diabetes and other ailments died on Friday.

With 13 more deaths, the death toll in J&K has reached to 449 including 415 from Kashmir division and 34 from Jammu division.

Srinagar district with 147 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (77), Budgam (34), Anantnag (30), Kulgam (29), Pulwama (27), Shopian (24), Jammu and Kupwara (23), Bandipora (17), Ganderbal (7), Rajouri (3), two each in Doda and Udhampur, one each in Ramban, Poonch and Kathua.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir reported 473 Covid-19 cases including ninety-one travellers, taking the overall count to 23,927.

Among them, 128 cases were reported from Jammu Division and 345 from Kashmir Valley.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print