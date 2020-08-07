Need to instill confidence among people of J&K in democracy: New J&K LG, Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: Newly appointed Lieutenant Governor to Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha Friday said that his mission will be to “bring peace, end militancy and to ensure development by all means”, in the region.

“J&K is India’s heaven and crown. I have been given a chance to play a role here. August 5 is a historic day and will be remembered in history. I met some officers and they told me that in the past one year, there has been a lot of development in all sectors. I will take forward the same process of development with a speed and vigor,” Sinha told reporters at Rajbhawan Srinagar, soon after taking oath as the new LG of J&K.

He replaced Girish Chandra Murmu, who has been appointed as Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). He said there is a “need to instill confidence among the common people of J&K in democracy”.

Sinha said he had “no specific agenda and there will be no disparity”.

“There will be equal treatment to all. And we will work for the welfare of people of J&K. I will try on that front and I have spoken to some officers in that regard already. I will be in touch with the media too besides common people of J&K,” Sinha said.

The new LG said that his mission in the J&K UT will be to ensure peace, end militancy and to work for the development by all means.

“We will listen to the grievances of people and ensure their timely redressal,” Singh said.

Sinha, who arrived in Srinagar last evening, was sworn in as the new LG in a ceremony held at Rajbhavan in Srinagar. A surprise pick for the post, Sinha’s appointment is being seen as an attempt to revive the political process and address unemployment due and revive economy hit by Covid-19 pandemic.

His appointment to the post also comes on the first anniversary of the centre’s move to scrap special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two UTs- Ladakh and J&K.

Sinha (61) has been a Lok Sabha MP and a member of the BJP’s top leadership panel, the National Council. He was the Minister of State for Railways and Telecom in the first term of the Modi Government. Meanwhile, sources said that Sinha will chair a series of meetings with the administrative secretaries and officers of various departments besides advisors to get feedback on the work done so far. (KNO)

