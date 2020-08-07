Abducted army soldier’s clothes spotted in Shopian village

Shopian: Clothes of an Army soldier abducted by suspected militants some days ago in south Kashmir’s Shopian were found on Friday morning.
Locals said that the clothes were found at three different spots some three kilometers from his house.
The Territorial army soldier Shakir Manzoor hailing from Shopian’s Reshipora village was abducted on August 2 while his car which was burnt was found in Kulgam district.
Locals from the area told Kashmir Reader that the missing soldier’s clothes were found at three different spots near an orchard in another village Landoora around 3 km from his home.
Local Awkaf Committee Chairman, Muhammad Afzal told Kashmir Reader that they found a shirt, pants and T-shirt at three different spots at Landoora orchards after they were informed by the locals of that village.
Afzal said the missing soldier’s family confirmed the clothes were of Shakir and he wore them on the day he was abducted.
The local villagers and Awkaf Committee in Reshipora had written a “public apology” letter requesting Shakir’s release.
