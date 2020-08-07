A year of ruin for tourist cab drivers in Kashmir

Srinagar: It has been a year of loss for Parvaiz Ahmad, a resident of Rainwari in Srinagar. A tourist taxi driver by profession, he has been left jobless since August 5 last year when the government of India scrapped Article 370 and downgraded the state into two union territories. “The ongoing Covid pandemic has added to my sufferings and miseries,” says Parvaiz, who has been in his home after being rendered jobless first in wake of lockdown in August last year and then the pandemic.

The government issued an advisory and evicted thousands of tourists from Kashmir before the momentous August 5 move. “I don’t know how long we will survive like this, as this year’s tourist season is also over with another lockdown,” he says, “I have exhausted all my savings. Even my wife and my two daughters have spent their little savings as well to survive the lockdown.”

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has estimated Rs 40,000 crore economic losses since August last year till now. More than five lakh people have lost jobs in this period as well, according to the apex business body.

Furkaan Ahmad, another tourist taxi driver from Dalgate said he has fallen into depression as he is unable to meet the needs of his family. He said his sister was getting married this year but his worsening economic condition has prompted his family to postpone it.

“I am the sole bread earner of my family and my earnings depend on the arrival of tourists. Neither tourists arrives nor the government is allowing us to ply on roads in the face of Covid,” he adds.

According to him, allowing taxi drivers to ferry passengers can ease his problem.

Chairman Kashmir Tourist Taxi Transporters Federation Abdul Rashid said the transport sector is the worst hit for the last one year. He said they approached the government officials several times in the past few months and sought economic help to no avail. “Our drivers don’t have enough money to buy even essentials as they have been out of work since August last year,” he adds.

Drivers have to spend money for yearly maintenance on their vehicles. But Rashid is worried they might not carry out such works as they have to pay monthly instalments of their bank loans as well.

