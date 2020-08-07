32-year-old Srinagar youth among 7 fresh COVID-19 related deaths in Kashmir, J&K toll 453

Srinagar: Death toll related to COVID-19 crossed the 450-mark in J&K on Friday with the Kashmir valley reporting seven more disease-related deaths including a 32-year-old youth from Srinagar.

The other six fresh fatalities as per officials include a 60-year-old woman from Sopore Baramulla, a 55-year-old man from Chersoo Awantipora, a 65-year-old woman from Sarnal Anantnag, a 60-year-old man from HMT Srinagar, a 65-year-old woman from Dalgate Srinagar and a 65-year-old man from Hawal Srinagar.

An official from SKIMS said that the 60-year-old woman from Sopore who was admitted on 31 July with hypertension, diabetes, septic shock and bilateral pneumonia died on Thursday evening.

He said that a 55-year-old man from Chersoo area of Awantipora who was admitted on 31 July died on Friday.

The 65-year-old woman from Sarnal Anantnag who was admitted on 06 August also died on Friday, the official added.

A 32-year-old CRPF man of 179 Battalion posted in Sopore also died at SKIMS after he had contracted COVID-19 on Friday, he said.

An official from GMC Srinagar said that a 60-year-old man from HMT Srinagar who was admitted on 3 August died on Friday.

He further added that a 65-year-old woman from Dalgate Srinagar who was admitted on 5 August with bilateral pneumonia, diabetes and other ailments also died on Friday.

An official from CD hospital said that a 65-year-old man from Hawal Srinagar who was admitted at CD hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 died on Friday. He added that his 2nd report came negative, however, report of his third sample is awaited.

With seven more deaths, the death toll in J&K has reached to 453 including 420 from Kashmir division and 33 from Jammu division. (KNO)

