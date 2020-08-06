Two grenades lobbed at forces in Shopian

Shopian: Militants on Wednesday lobbed two grenades at government forces in Shopian without causing any damage or loss.
Police sources said that the first grenade was hurled at forces at around 11:30 am by suspected militants followed by gunshots at Bonbazar near Sangloo bridge.
They said that the grenade exploded on the roadside without causing any damage or injuries. Soon after, searches were carried out in Janmohala, Babmohala, Bandaymohala and adjoining localities to track the assailants. A police officer said that when searches were underway another grenade was thrown on the same spot around 6:20 pm by suspected militants. It too exploded without causing any damage.
They said that reinforcement was called on after the second attack and more intensive searches were carried out which lasted till around 7:30 pm.
