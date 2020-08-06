Strict restrictions in Kashmir mark first anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

Srinagar: A day after the administration officially lifted curfew, strict restrictions continued across Kashmir on Wednesday on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of J&K state into two union territories.

On Tuesday evening, the district administration Srinagar had withdrawn its order of two-day curfew on August 4 and 5 in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

But in the morning, police and CRPF soldiers armed with assault rifles were deployed in strength in Srinagar and elsewhere in the Valley to impose curfew-like restrictions.

This took many by surprise as they witnessed severe restrictions in place along with the huge deployment of forces on roads.

“What was the need to enforce severe restrictions when curfew was lifted? There may be restrictions due to Covid pandemic but today it’s about the anniversary of Article 370,” said Junaid Ahmad, a resident of Maisuma in the heart of Srinagar.

Barricades and concertina wires were laid across the roads in Srinagar to prevent public movement. At Ghanta Ghar (clock tower), barricades were laid across the road making the vital road inaccessible. Shops were shuttered and transport was off the roads. Only thin movement of private cars was witnessed on roads.

The Gupkar Road, where three former chief ministers reside, was sealed and blocked ahead of a meeting called by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah at his home.

Outside Srinagar, strict restrictions were imposed and public movement remained restricted.

In north Kashmir, authorities imposed strict restrictions. Police, army and CRPF were deployed in all major towns and roads to prevent public movement. From Tuesday, police were seen making announcements on public address systems about the imposition of lockdown and Section 144 in Baramulla, Sopore, Handwara, Kupwara and Bandipora areas. They were asking people to stay inside their homes and not venture outside unless in case of emergency.

Similarly, restrictions were imposed across south Kashmir where people stayed indoors and traffic remained off the roads for most part of the day. Forces were deployed at many places, where they laid barricades and disallowed people from moving around in major towns of the region.

Amid the restrictions, only BJP workers were allowed to move and hoist the Tricolour at certain places including Lal Chowk in Anantnag.

On 5 August 2019, the government of India unilaterally abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union territories. This was preceded by a complete communications blockade including suspension of mobile telephony, landline telephones and internet on midnight of August 4. More than 5,000 people including three former chief ministers and dozens of politicians were arrested to prevent any protest against the momentous move.

