Raj Bhavan cancels ‘At Home’ function in view of Covid

SRINAGAR: In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘At Home’ function for this year’s Independence Day to be hosted by the Raj Bhavan, Srinagar, as per past practice, stands cancelled.
The decision was taken after assessing the current circumstances of COVID-19 pandemic in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and keeping in view the compliance of all healthcare protocols and SOP’s notified by the Central and the UT Government.
