Locals seek early macadamisation of Aripathan-Khag road

BUDGAM: People from various villages of Khag and Beerwah area in Budgam are up in arms against the Roads and Buildings department for failing to macadamize the Aripathan- Khag Road.Locals said that the road stretch from Aripathan- Khag has not been macadamized for the last six years. The road is a vital link to villages including Hazarpora, Kandama, Gumboora, Nasar pora, Lookipora, Suresh, Poshker. “Due to the potholes and bumpy road, people are facing difficulties on a daily basis,” Mohammad Yousuf Matoo of Kandama village told Kashmir Reader.

He recalled that the last time macadamisation of 10 kilometer long Aripathan-Khag was carried out in 2013. Since then, the road has been left unattended by the concerned authorities. “In the year 2017- 2018, the road widening work was started by the Roads and buildings department. After completing the road widening of Aripathan- Khag road two years ago, no necessary steps were taken for macadamisation,” Matoo said.

Showket Ahmad Rather, another resident, said they approached the concerned officials from time to time to no avail. During rains, it becomes challenging for residents to commute on the road as potholes are filled with water. Chief Engineer of Roads and Buildings (R&B) department, Showkat Ahamd told Kashmir Reader macadamisation will be done if it falls under this year’s works programme.

