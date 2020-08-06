COVID-19 infections breach 23,000 mark in J&K, death toll rises to 436

Srinagar: COVID-19 infections crossed the 23,000-mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after 499 new cases were reported in the day.
While 408 cases were detected within J&K, the remaining 91 cases were detected from amongst the travelers into the region taking the overall infection tally to 23454, the government’s COVID-19 bulletin for the day read.
As per government data, there are 7310 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 15708 patients have recovered from the disease.
Death toll related to the disease has risen to 436.
Srinagar: COVID-19 infections crossed the 23,000-mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after 499 new cases were reported in the day.