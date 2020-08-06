BJP Sarpanch shot dead by suspected militants in Kulgam

Srinagar: Suspected militants on Thursday shot dead a Sarpanch affiliated with the Bhartiya Janta Party outside his house in Vessu village in Qazigund block of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Officials identified the Sarpanch as Sajad Ahmad Khanday and said he was critically injured after being shot by the suspected militants, who, he said, fled the spot.

Khanday was shifted to GMC Anantnag, where he was declared as brought dead, Medical Superintendent GMC Dr Mohammad Iqbal Sofi said.

This is the second attack of its kind in less than 48 hours as another BJP Panch Arif Ahmad was critically wounded after militants fired upon him at Akhran Qazigund on the evening of August 4. (GNS)

