BDC chairman among 3 booked for ‘trespass’, ‘assault’ on women councilors in Baramulla

Srinagar: Police on Thursday filed a case against Chairman, Block Development Council Boniyar, Chairman Municipal Committee Baramulla and a councilor for “trespass and assault” on two women councilors with an “intention to outrage their modesty” in a hotel at Affarwat in Gulmarg.

The FIR was filed in police station Gulmarg on a complaint filed by the two women councilors (name withheld) that the Chairman BDC Boniyar, Bilal Ahmad Mir, Chairman MC Baramulla Omar Azhar Kakro and Ashiq Hussain Ganaie (councilor) came to their hotel room and abused their children and attacked them physically, a police officer said.

The case has been registered under IPC section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 452 (House-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint).

SSP Baramulla Abdul Qayoom said that there was “some altercation” between the two sides. A case has been registered in this regard and investigation taken up, the SSP added.

If convicted, they face imprisonment of either description for a term which may extended to two years, or with fine, or with both under section 354 IPC. For house trespass, a convicted can be imprisoned for a term which may extend to seven years, and shall also be liable to fine. (GNS)

