Army commander briefs LG about security situation

SRINAGAR:: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command, Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Wednesday met Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan.
The Lt Governor and Lt Gen Joshi discussed various important issues pertaining to the prevailing security scenario and the overall security management in Jammu and Kashmir.
Lt Gen Y K Joshi briefed the Lt Governor about the security situation in the forward areas and hinterland of J&K and the successful anti-militancy operations being conducted by the Army.
The Lt Governor stressed on the high importance for maintaining close and effective synergy between the Army and other security forces in combating anti-militant activities, besides dealing with any emergent situations in an effective manner for maintaining peace and harmony in J&K.
He commended the role being played by the Army for ensuring a secure environment for the people of J&K and the comprehensive measures being taken by the Security Forces in containing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the UT.
General Officer Commanding (GOC) 15 Corps, Lieutenant General, B.S Raju was also present on the occasion.
