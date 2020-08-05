Farooq invites several parties to Gupkar

Srinagar: National Conference president and former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah has invited leaders of many mainstream political parties for a meeting at his residence here on August 5.

Many senior leaders who have been invited for the meeting said that Dr Abdullah has called the meeting to deliberate over the prevailing political situation and to chalk out a strategy to retrieve the special status of J&K.

A senior mainstream political leader informed that on August 5, there will be a “crucial meeting” at Gupkar, Dr Abdullah’s residence, which will start sharp at 11:00 am. He said many political parties including National Conference (NC), Peoples Conference (PC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Congress, Awami National Conference (ANC), CPI (M), PDF and J&K Peoples Movement headed by former bureaucrat Shah Faesal will attend the meet.

“Besides Dr Farooq Abdullah, former chief minister Omar Abdullah, MPs Justice (retd.) Hasnain Masoodi and Mohammad Akbar Lone, Dr Sheikh Mustafa Kamal, Sajad Lone, Muzaffar Shah, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami and Dr Shah Faesal are likely to attend the meet,” he said.

However, authorities have deployed police and other paramilitary forces personnel in strength in and around the residences of political leaders ahead of the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370.

ANC senior vice-president Muzaffar Shah confirmed the restrictions around his residence. “My gate has been shut by forces and police van has been deputed outside. I have been informed that for two days I am under house detention,” he said.

When asked how the meeting at Gupkar will take place in such a situation, Shah said, “The Gupkar Declaration is alive and we will never compromise on it. We will fight democratically against decisions taken on August 5, 2019.”

The meeting is all the more improbable as authorities have imposed a strict curfew in Srinagar district on August 5.

—KNS

