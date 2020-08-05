Curfew lifted in Srinagar but markets, transport to stay shut

SRINAGAR: Curfew in Srinagar was lifted on orders of the district magistrate Tuesday evening a day early, as it was originally imposed for two days, August 4 and 5, with the district administration citing “reports from police authorities apprehending law and order problems in view of plans by separatist groups, along with Pakistan sponsored groups, to observe August 5th as black day.”

However, restrictions on public movement remain imposed and all markets, shops and public transport would remain shut on Wednesday. Covid-19 lockdown would also stay imposed in all red zones and containment zones in the district, according to the order issued by the district administration.

On Tuesday morning, strict curfew was put in place in Srinagar with heavy deployment of government forces across the district to enforce the curfew.

Announcements were made by police authorities through loudspeakers fitted on police vehicles that restrictions under CrPC Section 144 had been imposed. People were cautioned against venturing out of their homes, and warned of strict action against any violation of the restrictions.

Along with deployment of forces, all the main roads were sealed by forces with concertina wires and barricades.

All markets and business establishments remained shut while roads wore a deserted look, with a minimal number of vehicles related to medical emergencies allowed to move on roads.

A huge number of forces was deployed across the city and at checkpoints to keep a check on vehicular and public movement.

In Ganderbal district of central Kashmir, strict restrictions were imposed on Tuesday as per the orders from the district administration.

The district administration had said that the restrictions were imposed in the wake of spike in Covid-19 cases in the district.

Locals said that all the main roads in the district were sealed by forces to restrict the movement of people. Business establishments remained shut through the day.

In north Kashmir districts, especially Baramulla and Sopore, strict restrictions were imposed since Monday evening.

The district administration of Baramulla imposed restrictions under Section 144 across the district. On Monday late evening, police vehicles were seen announcing strict restrictions and asking people to stay indoors.

As per reports, strict restrictions were imposed in all the main areas of Baramulla and Sopore on Tuesday. Joint contingents of paramilitary forces and police were deployed across all the main points in these districts to curb vehicular movement.

Huge deployment of forces was also seen in main areas, especially at checkpoints to ensure strict compliance with the restrictions.

Similarly, the district administration of Anantnag in south Kashmir announced restrictions across the district on Sunday till further orders, citing a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Since then, strict restrictions have stayed imposed across the district, with heavy deployment of forces to ensure the restrictions are enforced.

Interestingly, the order of the district magistrate Srinagar directing imposition of curfew in the district stated that it was being done due to apprehensions of law and orders problems ahead of the anniversary of Article 370 revocation. The orders from other district administrations did not mention any apprehension of law and order problems but cited Covid-19 as the reason.

