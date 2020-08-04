3 more deaths in Kashmir take J&K COVID-19 toll to 411

Srinagar: The COVID-19 death toll in Jammu and Kashmir rose to at least 411 on Tuesday after Kashmir valley reported three more deaths related to the disease since last night night, officials said.

The fresh victims include a 65-year-old woman from Budgam and a 75-year-old man from Srinagar’s Khanyar area both of whom died at CD hospital, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the COVID-19 patients in valley, officials said.

Also, a 65-year-old man from Budgam died at SKIMS Soura, they said.

The woman from Budgam was shifted from SMHS hospital to CD hospital on August 3 with underlying ailments including hypertension diabetes and severe pneumonia with respiratory failure.

She was shifted to ICU and put to ventilator. However at 4 a.m. on Tuesday and suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and died, a senior doctor at the CD hospital said.

As for the man from Srinagar, the doctor said that besides being hypertensive, he was also suffering from chronic kidney disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) severe pneumonia.

The man developed sudden cardiac arrest at 1:45 a.m. and was declared dead subsequently, the doctor added.

Meanwhile, regarding the elderly man from Budgam, officials said that he was having underlying ailments and died at the tertiary care hospital early Tuesday morning.

With these three deaths, the fatality count due to the virus has risen to 411 in J&K—381 in Kashmir and 30 in Jammu.

Srinagar district with 136 deaths tops the list followed by Baramulla (72), Budgam (30), Kulgam (29), Anantnag (26), Shopian (23), Pulwama (23), Kupwara (21), Jammu (21), Bandipora (14), Ganderbal (7), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Ramban, Samba, Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua. (GNS)

