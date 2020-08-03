COVID-19 toll crosses 400-mark in J&K, infections surge past 22k

Srinagar: COVID-19 related deaths crossed the 400-mark in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday even as infections breached the 22,000 mark with 590 fresh cases reported in the day.
While 530 cases were detected within J&K, the remaining 60 cases were detected from amongst the travelers into the region, the government’s COVID-19 bulletin for the day read.
As many as 180 of the reported cases were detected in Srinagar alone, it added.
In Kashmir valley, which has reported most number of COVID-19 cases as well as deaths as compared to Jammu, only Shopian district reported cases in single digits (6).
As per government data, there are 7567 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 14032 patients have recovered from the disease.
The region has reported 407 COVID-19 related deaths so far.
