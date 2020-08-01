With no congregation and little Qurbani, Eid-ul-Adha won’t be itself in Kashmir

Srinagar: Eid-ul-Adha on Saturday will be observed rather quietly in Kashmir valley with all mosques shut and much less sacrificing of animals than usual. A huge spike in Covid-19 cases in recent days has meant that both the administration and the public are wary of large gatherings and physical contact with animals.

The usual hustle and bustle at animal markets in Srinagar has been missing this year. Several traders who sell sacrificial animals in the days leading up to Eid-ul-Adha have said that they have never seen such decline in sales.

The traders say that even after slashing the rates, the customers have stayed away.

The pandemic has also crippled the celebrations and extravaganza associated with Eid. Bakery and confectionary shops, restaurants and meat shops have seen much less rush of customers this Eid.

The famous bakery sellers in Lal Chowk area used to be overcrowded with customers, but this year no such rush has been witnessed.

Prior to Eid, the administration had relaxed restrictions to facilitate Eid shopping, but the sales have remained considerably low. A large number of people have decided to stay at home this Eid.

“Though people were allowed to come out of their homes, the sales still were poor. People are restricting themselves to basic needs with respect to Eid,” said Zahid Ahmad, a shop owner in Lal Chowk.

The lack of enthusiasm is somewhat surprising given that Eid-ul-Adha was observed under a strict curfew last year, in the wake of abrogation of Article 370.

This is the third Eid in a row when congregational prayers will not be held in Kashmir valley. All mosques and shrines have been ordered shut by the administration, as happened on Eid-ul-Fitr earlier this year.

