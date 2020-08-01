Lockdown guidelines extended till Aug 5 in J&K

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday extended the Covid-19 lockdown guidelines till August 5. An order issued here said that in exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the State Executive Committee has ordered that the guidelines/ instructions shall continue to remain valid till 05.08.2020.
It stated that the Union Home Secretary in his capacity as Chairperson NEC has issued fresh guidelines for implementation of the extended lockdown in Containment Zones (Red Zones) till 31.08.2020 and reopening some more activities in areas outside Containment Zones (Red Zones); and “these guidelines require State and UT Governments to assess the current spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and based on this assessment, prohibit certain activities outside the Containment Zones or impose such restrictions as deemed necessary, which will require a detailed assessment and consultations on the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.”
Information Department
