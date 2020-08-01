J-K’s COVID-19 tally rises to 20,972, toll climbs to 388

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s COVID-19 case count climbed to 20,972 on Saturday with 613 fresh cases, while the toll mounted to 388 as 10 more people succumbed to the disease, officials said.

All of the 10 deaths were reported from the Kashmir Valley, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 468 were reported from Kashmir and 145 from Jammu, according to the officials.

There are now 7,713 active cases in the union territory, while 12,871 patients have recovered, the officials said.

The cases detected on Saturday include 64 people who had returned to the union territory recently.

Srinagar district in central Kashmir recorded the highest of fresh cases at 305, followed by 58 in Pulwama district.

“Ten people, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir,” the officials said.

With the latest fatalities, the toll due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 388. Of these, 360 were from the valley and 28 from Jammu, they said.

