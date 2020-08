Srinagar: Government forces on Saturday found a hand grenade lying by the side of a road in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

Cops found the grenade lying by the roadside near main chowk in Tral area of Pulwama district around 10.30 am, a police official said.

He said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and the grenade was destroyed without causing any loss

