Avoid visiting relatives this Eid-ul-Adha in view of COVID-19: Chairman JKRTI Movement urges people

Srinagar: Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Right to Information Movement, Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat has urged people in Kashmir to avoid visiting their relatives this Eid-ul-Adha in view of a spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths in the valley of late.

In a statement issued here, Bhat appealed people to maintain social distancing to contain the disease and instead suggested to greet each other by calling on phone or sending messages via various social media platforms.

He also asked people to distribute sacrificial meat among limited neighbors “preferably those living under poverty line, but with utmost care”.

The Chairman RTI Movement said that exhibiting a responsible behaviour was the only preventive method against the deadly viral disease.

“As COVID-19 is cureless, express your love with loved ones by not visiting their homes, ” Bhat added.

