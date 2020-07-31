Vehicular traffic restored on Sgr-Muzafarabad road as BRO clears landslide in Uri

Baramulla: Vehicular movement on Srinagar-Muzafarabad road was restored this morning after remaining closed for a few hours due to landslides and shooting stones near Uri town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Officials said that following the landslide, the Border Roads Organisation set its men and machinery into action and restored the vehicular traffic on the road.
Earlier in the morning, landslides and shooting stones hit the road due to which traffic movement was blocked for hours.
Baramulla: Vehicular movement on Srinagar-Muzafarabad road was restored this morning after remaining closed for a few hours due to landslides and shooting stones near Uri town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.