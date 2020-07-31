Order issued for home quarantine of asymptomatic patients

SRINAGAR: In an important modification to the protocol for Covid-19 patients and their contacts, the Jammu and Kashmir Government on Thursday revised home isolation guidelines to permit for home quarantine patients who are asymptomatic and with no co-morbidity.

An order issued by the Health & Medical Education Department asked Divisional, District as well as designated institutions and hospitals which include SKIMS Soura, Govt Medical Colleges of Jammu and Srinagar, district hospitals of Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Kathua and Rajouri, and Director Health Services Kashmir/Jammu, to follow the revised guidelines.

“All such patients shall be permitted for home quarantine provided they have separate room available in their home; have downloaded Aarogya Setu application on their phones; besides such patients will be provided with Oximeter to monitor their oxygen saturation and in the event of drop of the Oxygen level below 90% they shall immediately be hospitalised; a poster shall be pasted outside their home displaying therein that the resident has been quarantined and reach out teams shall be constituted by the Directorate of Health Services, Jammu / Kashmir to monitor health status of the patient,” the guidelines say.

“Further, it is permitted to dispense with present practice of administrative quarantine of contacts of Covid positive patients. All asymptomatic contacts of Covid-19 patient will be allowed home quarantine and tested on the sixth day of the contact,” the order said and added that in case the test of the contact returns positive, defined protocol for Covid-19 shall be followed.

Information Department

