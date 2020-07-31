Notwithstanding Unlock 3, gyms to remain closed, night curfew to be in place in J&K till August 5

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday extended the prevailing COVID-19 restrictions till August 5 even as the government of India allowed gyms and yoga centres to reopen under Unlock 3 besides lifting night curfew.

An order issued in this regard by the State Executive Committee of the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction said that the guidelines issued on July 3 shall remain valid till August 5.

Under the July 3 guidelines, the J&K government had imposed restrictions on inter-state/UT, inter-province and inter-district public transport except under special conditions.

Educational institutions, gyms, parks, cinema halls, spas, swimming pools and other similar public places including religious places were also closed.

The J&K government had also imposed night curfew from 10 PM till 5 am in the morning.

Now when the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had allowed gyms and yoga centres to reopen under Unlock 3 guidelines and also lifted night curfew, the J&K government in the Friday’s order said that the Means guidelines “require State and UT governments to assess the current spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and based on this assessment, prohibit certain activities outside the containment zonesor impose such restrictions as deemed necessary, which will require a detailed assessment and consultations on the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir”.

This means gyms will continue to remain closed at least till August 5 even as night curfew despite the MHA’s relief. This is apart from the restrictions on other aspects of life including businesses and public transport already in effect in the region.

