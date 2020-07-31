Kashmir hospitals to work under administrative control of FC H&MED

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government, in an effort to ensure effective management of COVID-19 Pandemic, has ordered that all hospitals of Kashmir province including SKIMS Srinagar, SKIMS Medical College Bemina and others shall work directly under the Administrative Control of Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education Department and shall adhere to all orders and instructions issued by him till the pandemic is over.
