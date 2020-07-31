J&K govt extends Mehbooba Mufti’s detention under PSA for another 3 months

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday extended the detention of PDP President and former Chief Minister J&K, Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for another three months.
An order in this regard issued by Principal Secretary Home Department, Shaleen Kabra said that the extension was “necessary” as recommended by law enforcing agencies.

