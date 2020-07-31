COVID-19 infections cross 20k mark in J&K, death toll rises to 377

Srinagar: COVID-19 infections in Jammu and Kashmir crossed the 20,000 mark on Friday after 490 fresh cases reported in the day.
While 426 cases were detected within J&K, the remaining 64 cases were detected from amongst the travelers into the region, the government’s COVID-19 bulletin for the day read.
The number if cases reported in the region so far stands at 20,359 as per the data.
As many as 128 of the reported cases were detected in Srinagar alone, it added.
In Kashmir valley, which has reported most number of COVID-19 cases as well as deaths as compared to Jammu, eight of the ten districts reported cases in double figures on Thursday with only Shopian and Kupwara districts reporting 8 and 9 cases respectively.
As per government data, there are 7765 active COVID-19 cases in J&K while 12217 patients have recovered from the disease.
The region has reported 377 COVID-19 related deaths so far.
