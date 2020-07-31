7 more COVID-19 related deaths in J&K take toll to 373

Srinagar: Seven more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir Friday morning taking the toll to 373, officials said.

Four of the fresh victims are from Srinagar, two from Pulwama while one, a 56-year-old, is from Jammu’s Shakti Shakti Nagar area.

Regarding two casualties in Pulwama, officials identified one of them as a 52-year-old man from Awantipora who died at CD hospital and another a woman from Pampore, who passed away at SKIMS Bemina.

The woman was referred from Sub-District Hospital Pampore on July 29, a day after she tested positive for the virus,” a senior doctor at SKIMS Bemina said.

He said the woman was a case of ARDS with Diabetic ketoacidosis with Sepsis.

She was put on ventilator and had cardiopulmonary arrest and was declared dead at around 10.45 pm on Thursday.

As for the Awantipora resident, a doctor at CD hospital said that he had underlying ailments and died early Friday morning.

In Srinagar, an 82-year-old from Lal Bazar, a 75-year-old from Panzinara, a 62-year-old from Qamarwari and a 57-year-old from Rainawari succumbed at SKIMS Soura after contracting COVID-19.

In Jammu division, a 56-year-old man was brought dead to the GMC Jammu amd turned out to be COVID-19 positive, a senior doctor at the hospital said.

The doctor said the deceased had high fever for the last 8 days and respiratory distress since Thursday night adding he collapsed at home while his COVID-19 sample returned positive later.

So far 346 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 27 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 117 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (68), Kulgam (28), Budgam (26), Anantnag (25), Shopian (23), Pulwama (21), Kupwara (20), Jammu (18), Bandipora (12), Ganderbal (6), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Ramban , Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua. (GNS)

