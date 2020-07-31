17 more die of Covid, 450 new cases

CRPF man, 4 Srinagar residents among the dead

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 17 deaths due to Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of victims to 365 in the region.

According to officials, the latest victims include a CRPF soldier who died at SKIMS Soura on Thursday.

They said most of the fatalities were reported from SKIMS Soura and CD Hospital while two persons died at Government Medical College Baramulla and one, an 80-year-old man from Shopian, died at District Hospital Pulwama.

A 53-year-old woman from Ashagipora Anantnag died a day after she was admitted to SKIMS Soura.

The three other deaths reported at SKIMS Soura were of a 75-year-old woman from Shivpora Srinagar, a 72-year-old man from Batamaloo Srinagar, and the CRPF man from 198 battalion, as per a senior doctor.

The deaths reported from CD hospital were of a 50-year-old woman from Batamaloo Srinagar, a 70-year-old from Keegam Shopian, a man from Humhama Budgam, and a 65-year-old man from Naseembagh Srinagar.

The woman from Keegam Shopian had “severe pneumonia with hypothyroidism” and was on ventilator.

As per doctors, the patient developed sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at 2 a.m. Thursday. “CPR was done but she could not be revived,” the doctor said.

He said the Batamalloo woman had bilateral Community-Acquired Pneumonia (CAP). “She was suffering from hypertension and hypothyroidism as well,” the doctor said, adding that she had cardiopulmonary arrest at 7 a.m. and was declared dead after 45 minutes.

The Budgam man, the doctor said, was suffering from “bilateral pneumonia with hypothyroidism.”

“He was on a mechanical ventilator and developed sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at 1:20 a.m. today. He was declared dead after 15 minutes,” the doctor said.

The resident of Naseembagh Srinagar was suffering from pneumonia with hypertension. He was on a mechanical ventilator and was extubated twice. He had sudden cardiopulmonary arrest last night and he could not be revived.

The other deaths reported were of a 70-year old woman from Delina and of a 75-year-old man from Kreeri Baramulla besides the octogenarian man from Muldare Shopian.

The residents of Delina and Kreei were suffering from bilateral pneumonia and died on the same day, July 29, at GMC Baramulla. One of them, the 70-year-old woman from Delina, had been admitted for three days before she died, while the 75-year-old from Kreeri was admitted on July 27.

A doctor at District Hospital Pulwama said that the elderly man from Shopian had chest diseases along with other co-morbidities.

So far, 339 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 26 in Jammu division. Srinagar district with 113 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (68), Kulgam (28), Budgam (26), Anantnag (24), Shopian (23), Kupwara (20), Pulwama (19), Jammu (17), Bandipora (12), Ganderbal (6), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Ramban, Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 450 new novel coronavirus cases, including 67 travellers, taking the overall to 19,869 in J&K. Among them, 83 were reported from Jammu and 367 from Kashmir.

As per the official bulletin, Srinagar reported 183 cases, Baramulla 42, Kulgam 2, Shopian 6, Anantnag 20, Kupwara 16, Pulwama 32, Budgam 20, Bandipora 33, Ganderbal 13, Jammu 38, Kathua 0, Rajouri 13, Udhampur 9, Ramban 1, Samba 3, Poonch 12, Kishtwar 2, Doda 4 and Reasi 1.

In Kashmir, Srinagar tops the list with 4,658 cases followed by Baramulla with 1,877, Kulgam 1,493, Shopian 1,422, Anantnag 1,278, Pulwama 1,395, Kupwara 1,085, Budgam 1,248, Bandipora 711, and Ganderbal 401.

In Jammu division, Jammu district has 1027 cases, Rajouri 646, Ramban 534, Kathua 511, Udhampur 436, Samba 407, Doda 269, Poonch 209, Kishtwar 136 and Reasi 126. With the new cases, the tally overall has risen to 19419—15568 in Kashmir and 4301 in Jammu.

Meanwhile, 520 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals—189 from Jammu and 331 from Kashmir Division.

