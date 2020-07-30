Even organisers kept guessing as J&K govt plans ‘important event’ on August 10 in Srinagar

Srinagar: Amid the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all administrative secretaries to attend an “important event” in Srinagar on August 10.

An order issued by Chief Secretary J&K read that an “important event is likely to be organised in Srinagar” on Monday August 10.

The event, the order said, is being coordinated by Principal Secretary Information along with Secretary Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

The government has asked all Financial Commissioners/ Principal Secretaries and Secretaries to be present in Srinagar right from Saturday August 8 till Tuesday August 11.

The objective of the event though may still lie with the Chief Secretary, who has issued the order as officers associated with the event are only guessing the motto behind the development.

Talking to Kashmir Reader, one of the IAS officers associated with the “important” event said that they were still unaware about the objective of the event.

The officer said that so far, they had only been told to coordinate the event nothing beyond that.

That said, the event might witness the attendance of elected Panchayat members going by the fact that the government had taken on board the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department in holding the event, an official said.

This reporter called and even texted on WhatsApp the J&K government’s official spokesperson, Rohit Kansal about the details of the event, but he didn’t reply.

