DGP Singh sounds alert for ‘ensuing fortnight’ in J&K

Srinagar: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday directed forces to remain “very alert for ensuing fortnight” ahead of Eid-ul-Adha and the Indian Independence Day.

Chairing a high-level security meeting here, the DGP said that there will be “provocations by the “anti national and anti social elements during this period and as such all the nafari deployed on nakas, on operations, on static guards and other deployments need to be briefed on regular basis.”

“He complimented the officers and said that a lot of good work has been done during the last few months on operations as well as on the law & order front. However, the guard cannot be lowered and there is a need to consolidate the gains,” the DGP was quoted as saying by a police spokesperson in a statement issued here.

The high level security review meeting was held at Police Headquarters (PHQ) Srinagar in which over all security scenario of the J&K particularly security arrangements with regard to ensuing EID, and August 15 were discussed. The efforts of collective fight against the COVID 19 by the Police, CAPFs and Civil Administration were also discussed, the spokesperson said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print