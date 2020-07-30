Army porter killed in cross-LoC fire in Uri

BARAMULLA: An army porter was killed by a bullet fired by Pakistani troops from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday afternoon.
A senior police officer told Kashmir Reader that Pakistani forces deployed across the LoC fired some bullets towards an Indian Army post of 11 Mahar regiment in Mayan sector. In the firing, an army porter was hit and later died of serious injuries.
The officer identified the slain porter as Altaf Hussain Jinder,
