4G ban extended till August 19 in J&K

Srinagar: Amid all the talk about restoration of high-speed internet, the authorities on Wednesday extended till August 19 the ban on 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir. The ban was imposed on August 5 last year.

In an order issued by the principal Secretary Home, the government said that restrictions on access to internet through mobile data services have been “necessitated” in view of its “misuse in planning and executing (militant) acts including attacks on Security Forces, political workers and innocent civilians, propagation of ideologies inimical to the interests of the country, misguiding the youth to join (militant) ranks, communicating and coordinating with handlers across the border to facilitate infiltration.”

“There are inputs suggesting rise in the anti-national activities over the coming weeks, more so in view of completion of an year since implementation of the constitutional changes viz-a-viz J&K, Independence day celebrations, etc,” reads the order.

Subsequently, the Principal Secretary said that it was “absolutely necessary in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the Security of the State and for maintaining public order,” the internet access across J&K shall be made available with 2G only.

“The directions shall remain in force upto 19 August, 2020, unless modified earlier. The IGP, Kashmir/Jammu shall ensure communication of these directions to the service providers and ensure implementation of these directions forthwith,” the order added.

GNS

