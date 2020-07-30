2 Pakistani militants killed along LoC

JAMMU: Two Pakistani militants were killed and another was injured on Tuesday night as Indian Army personnel foiled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.
They said Indian troops opened fire when they intercepted movement of a group of militants near the LoC in the Nowshera sector, they said.
They said there was a brief exchange of fire. Subsequently a blast took place, probably after an intruder stepped on a landmine.
