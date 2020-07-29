Comm Secy L&E reviews Dist Labour Employment Board Anantnag

Anantnag: Commissioner Secretary Labour and Employment Department, Saurabh Bhaghat Wednesday reviewed the progress and development of the department in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

While launching the mission mode project in the district, the commissioner stressed upon the concerned officers to ensure the speedy registration of the Building and Other Construction Workers between the age group of 18-60 so that they can avail the benefits of the welfare schemes of the associated Board that specially caters to such workers.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said that the workers group should be informed to register themselves online on the website www.jkbocw.gov.in .

Bhagat also emphasised upon the officers to organise awareness camps to aware the people about the welfare schemes which are in vogue and ensure the mass registration of the working class with the department .

The commissioner secretary while addressing the labour community on the occasion, said that the government is much keen about the upliftment of labour class who are really the asset of the the country.

It was for the very reason, bank loan is being provided to this community to establish their income generating units with low interest rates, Bhagat added.

Labour Commissioner, Abdul Rashid War also spoke on the occasion and highlighted various welfare schemes of the department,.

War said that health and safety of building and construction workers is the priority of the department, which, he said, is at the beck and call of the labour community and is providing all possible support to this community including marriage and education assistance.

He also said that during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic itself, the department has paid 4000 rupees to every registered labour.

War further said that the department was also providing assistance to the workers, who had met accidents at work places and had either suffered temporary or permanent disabilities.

Later, the Commissioner Secretary L&E distributed financial assistance worth Rs 49, 67292 among 438 beneficiaries as education, disability and chronic disease assistance .

The officers present on the occasion were ADC Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, Assistant Labour Commissioner Dr Nida Yousuf and other concerned officers.

