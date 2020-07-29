Army porter killed in cross-LoC firing in Uri

Baramulla: An army porter was killed in a forward post in Mayan sector of Uri in firing by Pakistani rangers on Wednesday afternoon.
A senior police officer said that Pakistani forces fired few bullets towards 11 Mahar regiment of Indian army post in Mayan sector in which a porter received injuries and succumbed to his injuries later.
The slain porter has been identified as Altaf Ahmad Jinder a resident of Gohalan Uri.
