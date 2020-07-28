Two injured in bear attack at Tangmarg

BARAMULLA: Two people including a woman were injured in two different bear attacks in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district on Monday.
Sources said that two people including a woman were injured in two different bear attacks in Tangmarg on Monday who were later hospitalised for treatment. The injured were identified as Saja Begum wife of Ghulam Ahmad Lone resident of Ferozpora while as another injured was identified as Bilal Ahmad Khan son of Hilal Ahmad Khan resident of Ganiwan Tangmarg.
Both were shifted to SDH Tangmarg where they were shifted to SKIMS for further treatment.
