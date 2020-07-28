Ramban reports first COVID-19 related death as 25-year-old boy with multiple ailments dies

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported two more COVID-19 related deaths including that of a 25-year-old youth from Ramban district of Jammu division.

The youth’s is the first COVID-19 related death in Ramban district.

Hailing from Suligam village of Ramban, the youth was sampled for COVID-19 on July 15 and had tested positive subsequently, a doctor said.

He said the youth was admitted in isolation ward of GMC Hospital Jammu on July 21 and was a known case of Potts Spine (Spinal tuberculosis) and was on ATT for the last 10 months. Besides he was also suffering from jaundice and had Rt sided thigh and Gluteal Abcess.

The doctor said that the youth was put on oxygen on July 27 and died 5.30 a.m, today.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old COVID-9 positive man from Nagbalkhag Budgam, who was admitted to SKIMS Soura on July 23, as a case of hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia died at 8:15 a.m., a senior doctor at the tertiary care hospital said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print