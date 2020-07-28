Pakistan’s coronavirus tally reaches 274,908

Islamabad: Pakistan’s coronavirus tally reached 274,908 with the detection of 936 new cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Twenty-three more people died overnight due to coronavirus-related complications, pushing the nationwide death toll to 5,865.

As many as 242,436 patients have recovered so far in the country, the ministry said.

With the detection of the 936 new cases, the total number of infections rose to 274,908, it said.

Sindh reported the maximum number of 118,824 cases, followed by 92,279 in Punjab, 33,510 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 14,938 in Islamabad, 11,624 in Balochistan, 2,040 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 2,010 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

A total of 1,909,846 tests, including 19,610 in the last 24 hours, have been conducted across the country to detect COVID-19 infection, the ministry said.

