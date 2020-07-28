Nine more Covid-19 deaths, toll 321

470 more test positive, caseload rises to 18390

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported nine more deaths due to Covid-19 on Monday taking the total number of deaths in the region to 321.

The latest Covid-19 victims include six Srinagar residents including a 64-year-old man from Rangreth, a 70-year-old man of Basant Bagh, a 60-year-old man from Bemina, a 45-year-old man from Safakadal, a 79-year-old man Hawal and a 60-year-old man from Buchpora.

The remaining three victims belonged to Pulwama and Budgam districts.

Only three of the latest COVID deaths have been witnessed on Monday while six persons died a day ago.

According to officials, five of the deaths were reported from SMHS Hospital and all the victims had underlying ailments and bilateral pneumonia.

With nine more deaths, the toll of victims related to Covid-19 has reached to 321 in J&K including 298 from Kashmir division and 23 from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, 470 new coronavirus cases have been reported in J&K which has risen the total cases in the region to 18,390 including 10,402 recoveries.

On Monday, Kashmir division reported 309 new cases while Jammu division recorded 161 new cases. Moreover, the region recorded 474 recoveries also (370 in Kashmir and 41 in Jammu).

As per official data, the new cases include over 30 security/defence personnel posted in Kashmir, 16 pregnant women and eight healthcare workers.

Srinagar district with 94 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (63), Kulgam (26), Budgam (23), Anantnag (21), Shopian (20), Anantnag (18), Pulwama (19) Kupwara (17), Jammu (15), Bandipora (9), Ganderbal (6), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print